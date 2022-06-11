हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Auto

Modified Toyota Hilux showcases next-level evolution of the pickup truck

This modified Toyota Hilux has taken a level up in terms of looks and off-road capabilities with the modifications, the chunky tires and changed bumpers contribute to the butch looks.

Modified Toyota Hilux showcases next-level evolution of the pickup truck
Image Source- YouTube

Pickup trucks are popular vehicles when it comes to off-roading. However, many consumers are still unsatisfied with the capable vehicles, and hence they often modify the vehicles to be even more rough and tough. This is what an owner of a Toyota Hilux did with his pickup truck. The Hilux has been in the global market for a while and was recently launched in India. The aftermarket accessories for the truck have also been on the International market for a while and now have found their way to the Indian sub-continent.

Using similar accessories, a Toyota Hilux owner got his pickup truck modified, as shown in a video uploaded on YouTube by All in one entertainment. GS Customs have done the modifications in the truck from Guwahati. Just one look at the truck makes it crystal clear that the truck has been modified to take on harsh terrain and has enhanced capacity even when taken off the smooth city roads.

Talking about the modifications, the first and foremost thing that grabs your attention is the bumper on the truck, which is an aftermarket piece replacing the original one that comes with the Toyota Hilux. Along with contributing to the vehicle's looks, the bumper adds in many functional qualities to the truck. For instance, it is equipped with LED bar lights, auxiliary lamps and a winch to get the truck out of messy situations. Moreover, the truck is now taller because of the 2-inch lift kit installed in it, which adds to the appeal.

Also read: Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch sub compact SUV spec comparison: Price, mileage, features and more

Any off-road modification is incomplete without big chunky tires pressing against the ground. In this modified Toyota Hilux, they have replaced the stock wheels with 18-inch Black Rhino alloy wheels. The big wheels combined with the lift kit give the truck a higher commanding position and an intimidating road presence. It also has metal off-road bumpers and provisions for ow hooks at the rear end.

As per the video, the owner of the vehicle is not yet done with the modifications. He plans on further modifying the Toyota Hilux by coating the cargo bed with Line-X to prevent it from getting scratched. However, the interior of the pickup truck remains untouched.

It is to be noted that Toyota Hilux is offered in India with a 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine producing 204 Ps and 420 Nm of peak torque. The engine works with a manual gearbox and has an option of automatic transmission. It is to be noted that a 4x4 system is a standard feature across all the variants of the Toyota Hilux.

