MS Dhoni Brings Home Brand-New TVS Ronin Motorcycle Worth Over Rs 1.49 Lakh

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni brought home a brand new TVS Ronin. The scrambler motorcycle launched last year in India worth Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) seems to be the new humble addition to the cricketing legends garage. Before this, Dhoni was spotted riding another TVS bike, the Apache RR 310 which increases the probability of this being the second bike from the brand in the cricketer's garage. The news of Dhoni adding a Ronin to his garage was shared via the company's Instagram handle along with a photo of MS Dhoni with the bike.

It is to be noted that MS Dhoni's new TVS Ronin is available in three variants in India. The based SS variant of the scrambler is offered with mono-tone options whereas the DS variant gets dual-tone options. Similarly, the TD variant is top of the line variant with a price of Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and exclusive colour options.

The TVS Ronin, which is marketed as a high-end lifestyle product, has a rounded LED headlamp, a T-shaped signature position lamp, and arrow-shaped LED turn signals. Other distinctive design elements include a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, upside-down front forks coated in gold, a blacked-out engine, and a slim seat design are additional design elements.

Other significant features include a Bluetooth-enabled monopod instrument cluster with features including a trip metre, gear change indicator, and ride mode indicator, as well as possibilities for TVS' SmartXonnect connected vehicle system, which offers voice assistance, calls, SMS alerts, and turn-by-turn navigation.

TVS Ronin seeks power from a 225.9cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine producing 20 hp of power and 20 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes with a segment-first integrated starter generator (ISG) which gives it a silent start.

Besides the new TVS Ronin, MS Dhoni also owns bikes like Harley Davidson Fat Boy, Confederate X132 Hellcat, Kawasaki Ninja H2, and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R. Parallely, his collection also has some classic bikes like YamahaRX100, Suzuki Shogun, and Yamaha RD350.