Mumbai CNG stations to start doorstep fuel delivery for customers

Mumbaikars will soon get CNG delivered at their doorstep as The Fuel Delivery (an energy distribution startup) has signed a 'letter of intent' with Mahanagar Gas Limited to set up mobile CNG stations in the city. The 24x7 service will cater to all CNG-run auto-rickshaws, cabs, private and commercial vehicles, school buses, and other vehicles that use CNG, The Fuel Delivery said in a statement.

With the launch of the doorstep service, CNG customers will be able to refuel their vehicles without having to spend hours in queues at CNG stations. The startup said it has received approval from MGL (Mahanagar Gas Limited) to operate two composite CNG Dispensing Units (CDUs) or mobile CNG stations in Mumbai, to begin with.

The service will start in the next three months from Sion and Mahape in Mumbai and gradually it will be extended to other parts of the city.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann flag off luxury bus service from Punjab to Delhi

It also said MGL's CDU has followed due processes and completed trial runs after receiving initial clearance from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). This is the first time in the country that a startup is going to launch a mobile CNG station, according to the statement.

"After successfully carrying out the doorstep delivery of diesel across the country, we are taking a step forward by announcing the CNG doorstep delivery," said Rakshit Mathur, founder-CEO, The Fuel Delivery.

The doorstep delivery of CNG will give a significant push to the vehicle owners to shift to CNG, and refuel their vehicles at the ease and comfort of their place closer to their homes or office, he said.

Mumbai consumes around 43 lakh kilograms of CNG per year through over five-lakh CNG-run vehicles, while the city has only 223 stations, the company said. The IoT-based startup delivers diesel to industries such as real estate, hospitality, retail, logistics and warehousing, and agriculture, among others.

It currently caters to more than 500 B2B (Business-to-Business) customers across segments. With mobile CNG stations, The Fuel Delivery will expand its services in the B2C (Business-to-Customer) segment, the company said in the statement.

(With inputs from PTI)