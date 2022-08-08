If you’re planning to go for a ‘Mumbai Darshan’ then this news is definitely for you! The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus service recently announced the launch of its another Hop On-Hop Off air-conditioned bus service starting August 8. Currently, with several tourist halts, the BEST has a similar bus service that operates from Gateway of India to Juhu Chowpatty.

The new bus services will run every hour from 9 am till 8 pm from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at a ticket price of Rs 150. The travellers will be able to commute on other bus services too without worrying about tickets.

For instance, if a traveller buys one ticket at Rs 150 and gets down at one of the tourist halts and finishes ‘Mumbai Darshan’ in 20-30 mins, then there is no need to wait for another Ho-Ho bus. Instead, the traveller can board the next BEST bus on the same ticket.

The Ho-Ho bus will cover tourist spots like the Museum, Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Babulnath, Pedder Road, Haji Ali, Race Course, Dhobi Ghat, and Rani Baug. The BEST bus service today celebrated its 75th anniversary and took the initiative of running another Ho-Ho bus service to make Mumbai Darshan more fun and convenient for the tourists and people who wish to cover famous spots in Mumbai.