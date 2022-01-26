New 2022 Honda CB300R launched with these upgrades, check here

After being presented first in the India Bike Week in December 2021 and starting sales in the country a few days ago, the 2022 Honda CB300R has made its debut in the European market. The motorcycle hits the European market with certain aesthetic and functional updates.

The 2022 Honda CB300R carries forward the neo-retro design genes from its ancestors. Though with the new upgrades, it gets new colour options, which includes a black on black paint especially attractive for the Gen Z buyers.

The other aesthetic updates include darker radiator cowls and a black headlamp bezel. The exhaust looks have also been updated by making it a bit more angular compared to earlier designs.

Other than the Matt Gunpowder Black, the CB300R will have Pearl Dusk Yellow, Candy Chromosphere Red, Matt Pearl Agile Blue as the colour options with the black theme, with a kerb weight of 144kg. The sporty design of the bike has a bit of resemblance to the CB650R and CB1000R.

Coming to the features, the bike gets LED Headlamps with a dual-bar setup, digital instrument cluster with negative LCD display, LED turn indicators and LED taillight. However, the upgrades do not include any connectivity options.

The bike is built on a minimalist tubular and pressed steel diamond-style frame, with USD front forks and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock in the rear end. The swingarm is made from a steel plate and features irregular cross-sections.

The braking system is equipped with a 296mm disc brake in front working with a Nissin 4-piston calliper and a 220mm disc working with a single-piston calliper in the rear end. It also has a dual-channel ABS for effective braking.

The power source on CB300R consists of a 286cc, DOHC 4-valve, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. This produces a 31.1 bhp at 9,000 rpm, which is an upgrade form compared to its predecessor. The whole system gives out a torque of 27.7 Nm working with a 6-speed gearbox aided by a slipper clutch.

