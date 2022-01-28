New BMW M8 Competition debuts with interior and exterior upgrades, details here

BMW is bringing in the 2023 BMW M8 Competition Coupe, competition Gran Coupe and Competition convertible; the new model will come with updates like optional M Carbon bucket seats, new interior tech and more color options. However, the non-competition variants of these models are not available anymore.

The updated model is also getting aesthetic updates for its exteriors, the LED headlights will now have M Shadowline inserts that add a dark shade to the headlamps. Along with that, the newly available colour options are Brooklyn Grey, Isle Man Green and Skyscraper Grey. Frozen Pure Grey and Tanzanite Blue II will also be added to the individual palette.

Continuing the tradition of the M series in 2022, they carry the BMW badge on the hood, wheel centre caps and trunk of the car. For those who prefer the traditional BMW roundel, it is still available.

The interior gets an upgraded infotainment system with a bigger screen of 12.3 inches, compared to the 10.25 inches which was available earlier. This new upgrade has made the infotainment screen now equal to the size of the digital instrument cluster.

The new optional M Carbon bucket seats have carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic sections, illuminated M badges and large bolsters. The new seats are also electrically adjustable and have a heating feature.

The carbon seats are upholstered in complete merino leather with Alcantara trim. Colour schemes in Black and Midrand Beige or Black and Sakhir Orange are offered. BMW additionally adds black Alcantara to the dashboard and upper door panels if you buy these seats in black Alcantara.

The new 2023 M8 competition is powered by the same engine as the earlier models. Having a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that churns out 617 hp and 750 Nm of peak torque. It works in combination with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive system. These mechanics power to do 96 kmph in 3.0 seconds and a top speed of 306 kmph with an M Driver's package option.

The production for the M8 competition models will start from March 2022 in the United States. It is most likely to come to the Indian market sometime in 2023.

