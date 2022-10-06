New Maruti Grand Vitara Black Edition imagined as an elusive SUV- WATCH video

Maruti Suzuki's lone warrior in the mid-size SUV segment, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, got launched in India and priced at Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The car features the modern aesthetics of the company's design language. Moreover, the charm of an SUV is complemented by multiple colours like Arctic White Midnight, Opulent Red Midnight Black, Arctic White, Opulent Red, Black, Splendid Silver Midnight Black, Grandeur Grey, Chestnut-Bronze, Celestial Blue, and Splendid Silver. Among these colours, the black color's complete dark tone is missing. To fill that gap, here we have a digitally imagined Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Black Edition.

The exterior of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Black Edition is covered in a dark veil. Taking a closer look, the dark veil covers all the exterior elements of the mid-size SUV. Even the chrome grille of the regular version has been converted to black in this version. The same thing goes for the skid plate, bumper, and fog lamp housing, giving it an appeal that you might from a classy-looking SUV.

The other noticeable change in the car's looks is its off-roading alloy wheels with high-profile tyres. Moreover, there is a roof rack on the SUV, increasing its off-roading appeal and increasing the car's practicality.

A 1.5-liter 4-cylinder mild hybrid with an AWD option and a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder strong hybrid with an AC synchronous electric motor and a Lithium-ion battery pack are the two petrol hybrid powertrains available for the standard Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The former produces 103 horsepower and 136 Nm of peak power and torque, but the latter is capable of 116 hp and 141 Nm. The mild hybrid has a choice between a 5-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic transmission, whereas the strong hybrid only has an e-CVT automatic transmission available. The hybrid version offers one of the highest mileage is its segment of 27.97 km/l (ARAI).