The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the base LXi trim and goes up to Rs 13.96 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the top-spec ZXi+ AT variant. The new 2022 Brezza continues to compete in the compact SUV space against the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet among others. The Brezza comes with a single, naturally aspirated, 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine, and there's no diesel engine options. We compare the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza with the segment rivals to understand the price difference between the base and top-spec variants. Here's how these compact SUVs stack against each other in price comparison:

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite is the most affordable compact SUV in India with a starting price of Rs 5.87 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.0 XE variant and goes upto Rs 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.0T XV Pre (O) AT variant. That's almost Rs 2 lakh cheaper for the base variant and Rs 3 lakh cheaper than the top variant of Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Renault Kiger

After Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger is the most affordable compact SUV, with a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.0 RXE variant. The top spec variant 1.0T RXZ AT goes upto Rs 10.34 lakh (ex-showroom). Again, it's almost 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh cheaper for the base and top models respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet is the cheapest premium compact SUV in India with starting price of Rs 7.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTE variant. In the diesel-powered category, the Kia Sonet has the lowest starting price of Rs 8.88 lakh. The top spec variants goes upto Rs 13.09 lakh for the petrol and Rs 13.69 lakh for the diesel variant. In comparison, Brezza is at least Rs 1 lakh expensive for both base and top-spec variants (Petrol).

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue got an update recently and the 2022 Hyundai Venue is priced at Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant 1.2 E. The top spec variant is priced at Rs 12.57 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol AT version. Venue doesn't get AT in diesel variant and hence is cheaper than the petrol variant. In comparison, the new Brezza is at least Rs 50,000 expensive.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is the highest selling compact SUV and also the highest selling SUV in the country. The Tata Nexon has a starting price of Rs 7.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XE variant while the top spec variant is priced at Rs 13.69 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the diesel AT variant. The Tata Nexon will be the biggest competition to the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 is long pending for an update and is also among the most expensive compact SUVs in India. The Mahindra XUV300 is priced at Rs 8.41 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes upto Rs 13.92 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. However, it doesn't get as extensive features list as the new Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Toyota Urban Cruiser

The most expensive compact SUV in India is the Toyota Urban Cruiser, which is based on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The Toyota Urban Cruiser is priced at Rs 9.02 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top spec variant is priced at Rs 11.73 lakh (ex-showroom). Since it's based on Brezza, there's no diesel engine option available for the buyers.

Live TV