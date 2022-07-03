New Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 compact SUV launched in India, complete Accessory kit revealed
Maruti Suzuki has launched the highly awaited all-new Brezza compact SUV in India with prices starting from Rs 7.99 lakh (Ex-showroom) and is offering multiple segment first features like HUD among others.
- 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza competes against Tata Nexon and others
- The SUV gets many segment-first features
- 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is priced at Rs 7.99 lakh
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV gets multiple changes to the exterior, cabin, mechanical and also gets first-in-segment features. India's largest carmaker has now revealed an array of personalised accessories to accentuate the overall style statement for the All-New Brezza. The accessory packages include accessories to accentuate both the exteriors and enhance interior elements. Maruti Suzuki is offering two exclusive packages, that have been curated for the All-New Brezza namely Terrascape and Metroscape. Here's a look at the packages:
All-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza Terrascape
This package has been conceptualized to add adventure spirit in the SUV, as mentioned by Maruti Suzuki in a statement. It will enhance the overall style quotient of the SUV with the use of protective and sturdy design elements. Here are the elements one can get with this package:
Front and rear bumper garnish
Side Cladding
Wheel Arch Cladding – Brown insert
Rear upper spoiler extender – Brown
Rear mid garnish – Midnight black
Premium mats
Illuminated Door Sill Guard
Interior styling kit – Adventure wood, Adventure Trek Liner finish seat cover
All-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza Metroscape
This package brings out the Urban Stylish attitude and enhances the active and stylish character of the SUV with sporty and dynamic design elements, said Maruti Suzuki in a statement. Here's a look at the accessory features:
Front and rear bumper garnish
Body side moulding – Red insert
Skid Plates
Front Grill garnish – Red insert
Fog Lamp garnish
Window frame kit
Wheel arch garnish – Red insert
Rear mid garnish – Midnight black
Red beam designer mat
Etch door Sill Guard
City Red Streak finish seat cover
Furthermore, there are some accessories on the technology front such as Front Parking Sensors, Rear Camera, Air Purifiers, Wireless Charger, Multimedia and Speakers. All accessories are available and can be accessed online through the Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories website and configurator at the dealerships.
