The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV gets multiple changes to the exterior, cabin, mechanical and also gets first-in-segment features. India's largest carmaker has now revealed an array of personalised accessories to accentuate the overall style statement for the All-New Brezza. The accessory packages include accessories to accentuate both the exteriors and enhance interior elements. Maruti Suzuki is offering two exclusive packages, that have been curated for the All-New Brezza namely Terrascape and Metroscape. Here's a look at the packages:

New Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched in India, Image gallery - Exterior, cabin, features: IN PICS

All-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza Terrascape

This package has been conceptualized to add adventure spirit in the SUV, as mentioned by Maruti Suzuki in a statement. It will enhance the overall style quotient of the SUV with the use of protective and sturdy design elements. Here are the elements one can get with this package:

Front and rear bumper garnish

Side Cladding

Wheel Arch Cladding – Brown insert

Rear upper spoiler extender – Brown

Rear mid garnish – Midnight black

Premium mats

Illuminated Door Sill Guard

Interior styling kit – Adventure wood, Adventure Trek Liner finish seat cover

All-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza Metroscape

This package brings out the Urban Stylish attitude and enhances the active and stylish character of the SUV with sporty and dynamic design elements, said Maruti Suzuki in a statement. Here's a look at the accessory features:

Front and rear bumper garnish

Body side moulding – Red insert

Skid Plates

Front Grill garnish – Red insert

Fog Lamp garnish

Window frame kit

Wheel arch garnish – Red insert

Rear mid garnish – Midnight black

Red beam designer mat

Etch door Sill Guard

City Red Streak finish seat cover

Furthermore, there are some accessories on the technology front such as Front Parking Sensors, Rear Camera, Air Purifiers, Wireless Charger, Multimedia and Speakers. All accessories are available and can be accessed online through the Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories website and configurator at the dealerships.

Live TV