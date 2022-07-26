New MG Hector SUV teased, to get India's largest 14-inch infotainment screen

MG Motor unveils India's largest 14” HD Portrait Infotainment System in the soon-to-be-launched Next-Gen HMG Motor India has unveiled the first teaser of the Next-Gen Hector, aimed to enrich the customer experience by enabling indulgence. The interior of Next-Gen Hector is conceptualized as a ‘Symphony of Luxury’, offering a cinematic and immersive experience complemented by the India's largest 14” HD Portrait Infotainment System.

Launched as India’s first Internet Car, HECTOR stands for everything Strong, Bold yet trustworthy, and Dependable. Building on its unparalleled legacy, the next-gen Hector is designed to enhance the in-car experience and capture the imagination of new-age customers.

