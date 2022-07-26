NewsAuto
MG HECTOR

New MG Hector SUV teased, to get India's largest 14-inch infotainment screen

MG Motor India has teased the upcoming the new Hector for the first revealing that the SUV will get India's largest 14-inch HD Portrait Infotainment System. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 11:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MG Motor unveils India's largest 14” HD Portrait Infotainment System in the soon-to-be-launched Next-Gen HMG Motor India has unveiled the first teaser of the Next-Gen Hector, aimed to enrich the customer experience by enabling indulgence. The interior of Next-Gen Hector is conceptualized as a ‘Symphony of Luxury’, offering a cinematic and immersive experience complemented by the India's largest 14” HD Portrait Infotainment System.

Launched as India’s first Internet Car, HECTOR stands for everything Strong, Bold yet trustworthy, and Dependable. Building on its unparalleled legacy, the next-gen Hector is designed to enhance the in-car experience and capture the imagination of new-age customers.

