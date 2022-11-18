New Range Rover & Range Rover Sport receive 5-star safety rating: Safest luxury SUVs?

The New Range Rover and Range Rover Sport have managed to receive a 5-star crash test rating at Euro NCAP’s test bed. The nameplates have been on the test bed since 2009 and are managing to score a full 5-star crash test rating. Moreover, the smallest Range Rover offering - Evoque, scored a 5-star safety rating in 2011. The new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are based on an all-new mixed-metal, flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture. Resultantly, the new Range Rover, which is available with four-, five- and seven-seat configurations, is up to 50 per cent stiffer than its predecessor while the Range Rover Sport is 35 per cent stiffer than before.

The Range Rover scored 87 per cent for Child Occupant Protection and 72 per cent for Vulnerable Road Users, while the Range Rover Sport achieved an 85 per cent rating for Adult Occupant Protection. Both SUVs obtained 82 per cent for Safety Assist.

Thomas Mueller, Executive Director Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “These excellent Euro NCAP results are a direct result of the hard work and expertise that goes into designing, engineering and manufacturing vehicles that have combined safety, capability and luxury for more than five decades. Our strong, mixed metal MLA-Flex body architecture provides solid foundations for a suite of cutting-edge active safety systems that combined, work in harmony to protect occupants and other road users. These Range Rovers are a technological triumph.”

New Range Rover and Range Rover Sport share a range of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) designed to support the driver and protect occupants, including 3D Surround Camera and ClearSight Ground View, Driver Condition Response, Pre-emptive suspension, Adaptive Cruise Control and Steering Assist, Park Assist and more.

Alongside the active safety systems, New Range Rover and Range Rover Sport make use of technologies that aim to improve driver alertness and reduce the potential for distraction. Both vehicles are also available with Cabin Air Purification Pro1, a pioneering system that takes interior air quality to the next level. Not only does the PM2.5 filtration and Nanoe™-X technology help to significantly reduce odours, bacteria and allergens, it enhances wellness and alertness by monitoring CO₂ levels inside and automatically introducing fresh external air when required. High concentrations of CO₂ contribute to drowsiness, so the system proactively contributes to optimum driver alertness.