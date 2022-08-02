THIS BMW-based modified DC California sportscar is breathtaking: Watch Video

DC is a famous name among Indian motoring enthusiasts. The famous designer Dilip Chhabria has showcased breathtakingly gorgeous creations at times. The modifier’s DC2 modification house has once again come up with a roadster that looks alluring from every angle. Based on the BMW 6 Series Coupe, the DC California looks like a perfect car for the wind-in-the-hair experience with some glam as well. Yes, the modification house has also designed some of the worst-looking examples in their history, but the California is visually appealing.

The design has no sign of the donor car, which here is the BMW 6 Series (E64). The two-door roadster features an aerodynamic silhouette with a long nose that certainly has enough elements to keep the downforce in check. However, the aggression is beyond limits. A pair of slender-looking headlamps further amplify the car’s sleek design.

Also, bonnet-mounted ORVMs accentuate appeal. The windshield isn’t a full-size glass pane on the California. Therefore, it doesn’t even get wipers and pillars. The wheel arches are big and they house multi-spoke alloy wheels. The biggest highlight, however, are the McLaren P1-style doors, which open upwards. That being said, with mean character lines, the California manages to stand out from the older creations of the DC.

On the inside, it gets a pair of seats that are finished in a walnut brown shade of leather. In fact, the California looks surreal from the rear-end as well, with a rather minimalist approach. There’s no large splitter or diffuser. A light bar and two trapezoidal exhaust ports are used, instead.

Talking of the powertrain, DC has not revealed any information about it. Currently, BMW sells the 6 Series in the Indian market in the Gran Turismo format as a 4-door coupe. It is available with both petrol and diesel engine options with prices starting from Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.