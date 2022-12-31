New Year 2023: Delhi Police deploys heavy security to control drunk driving during NYE celebration

Delhi Police department has started the preparation for New Year. In order to maintain a strict monitor of any infractions and ensure security during the New Year's celebrations, Delhi Police has deployed over 18,000 personnel from district and traffic units throughout the national capital, officials said on Saturday. According to them, 125 locations where drunk drivers have been caught in the city have been identified for stringent action against them. According to the police, a total of 657 challans were given on New Year's Eve last year, of which 36 were for drunk driving.

They said traffic would be restricted at Connaught Place from 8 pm Saturday, adding alcometers will be used to check drunk driving. Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Dependra Pathak said, "We have made adequate security arrangements. Over 16,500 personnel will be deployed across the city on Saturday in view of the New Year celebrations. More than 20 companies from outside forces will be deployed in different districts."

"This time, there will be anti-terror measures in high footfall areas. Local police, in real-time coordination with the Special Cell, will monitor the situation. Our motive is that the people in Delhi celebrate New Year in a better way," he added.

Pathak said women safety would be the focus area of police, and more than 2,500 women personnel will be deployed in the city. He said over 1,600 pickets for checking would be erected, and more than 1,200 mobile patrolling vehicles and 2,074 motorbikes would be in the force's service.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S S Yadav said, "Around 1,850 personnel from traffic police will be deployed along with local police staff for joint checking. We have identified around 125 points of drunk and driving. The traffic will be restricted from entering Connaught Place after 8 pm on Saturday, and only authorized vehicles will be allowed there. Mobile teams will also be placed which will take action against drunk driving, underage driving, black film on cars' glasses, etc."

There will be more focus on high footfall and vulnerable areas, police said. The deployment this time will be divided into two shifts for adequate security cover. They said there would be over 300 arrest parties at various locations that would take action against those breaking the law.

"If you are going in a car or on bike, please make sure that the driver or rider is not in an inebriated state," Pathak said. He also said the government guidelines related to COVID-19 will be strictly followed.

The city police have also issued an advisory related to traffic arrangements on New Year's eve, stating that strict action shall be taken against drunken driving, stunt biking, over speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag, and dangerous driving.

Surya Hotel in New Friends Colony, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, M&N Block Market Greater Kailash, Defence Colony Club, INA Market, South Extension Market, Lodhi Institutional Area, Hauz Khas Village, Qutub Minar, Chattarpur, Vegas Mall Dwarka, Janak Puri District Centre, Punjabi Bagh, Tilak Nagar Market, M2K Mall Rohini, Pitampura, Model Town, Hudson Lane, Mukherjee Nagar, Karol Bagh, Cross River Mall in Shahdara and Connaught Place are some of the places where people in large numbers assemble for celebrations, the advisory said. It said special arrangements had been made in the areas near Connaught Place.

The restrictions shall be imposed from 8 pm onwards on Saturday in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. It will apply to all private and public transport vehicles. The advisory said that only authorized vehicles carrying valid passes would be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circle of Connaught Place.

For Connaught Place, the commuters can park their vehicles near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg, Press Road area, Panchkuian Road, K G Marg-Feroz Shah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as KG Marg towards C hexagon, round about Bengali Market, etc., it said.

Limited parking space will be available near Connaught Place on a first-come, first-serve basis. Unauthorised parked vehicles will be towed away and prosecuted, it stated.

Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements at and around India Gate for the regulation of traffic, both pedestrian and vehicular. In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon, India Gate area, and diverted, the advisory said.

Visitors are advised to use public transport as there is a shortage of parking space at India Gate, it said. Given large gatherings expected at Delhi Zoo, resulting in congestion on Mathura Road, people are advised to avoid Bhairon Road/Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan, it further said.

