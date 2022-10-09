Nitin Gadkari promises CM Yogi Adityanath to make roads in UP 'Equivalent' to US by 2024

The central government has been working relentlessly to enhance road infrastructure across the country. Recently, at the 81st Annual Session of the Indian Roads Congress in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday (October 8) stated that before the end of 2024, the center would make the road infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh equivalent to that of the USA. Gadkari further stated that he has promised Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the same and announced projects worth Rs 7,000 crore for UP’s road infrastructural development.

"I have promised (UP CM) Yogi Ji that before the end of 2024, we will make the road infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh equivalent to that of the USA: Nitin Gadkari said at the 81st Annual Session of the Indian Roads Congress in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

"I have promised that there will be road projects worth Rs 5 lakh crores in Uttar Pradesh before the end of 2024. I’m announcing projects worth Rs 8,000 crores today," he stated. "There is no shortage of money with the government for the construction of good roads," he added.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Gadkari urged all stakeholders ‘Vishwakarmas,’ people behind the development of road infrastructure, to ensure fast-paced, integrated, and sustainable infrastructure development in the country with ecological preservation, technology, innovation, safety, and quality construction of the roads.

"This 3-day session of IRC will be a great opportunity for engineers, professionals, and road sector experts from India and foreign countries to come together and make efforts towards safer and sustainable roads furthering Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s vision of a 5 trillion dollar economy," he had added.

Gadkari also held a review meeting at the Chief Minister's residence in Lucknow. All the ongoing and proposed National Highway projects in Uttar Pradesh were discussed in detail in the meeting. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion.

Stating that a gift of Rs 7,000 crore is being given to Uttar Pradesh, he said this includes the Shahabad bypass-Hardoi bypass of Rs 1,212 crore, Shahjahanpur to Shahabad bypass of Rs 950 crore, Moradabad to Kashipur National Highway (Rs 2,007 crore), 13 railway over bridges (Rs 1,000 crore), among others.

Gadkari said that by 2024, the road infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh would be at par with that of America. For achieving the target of a USD 5 trillion economy, as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the road network is most important, Gadkari said.

The minister added that the need of the hour is to use "waste" for road construction without harming the environment in Uttar Pradesh. He stressed that along with the economy, attention must also be paid to the environment.

The Union minister also appealed to the people to use CNG, ethanol, methanol, and electric vehicles instead of diesel and petrol vehicles, which he said would also make fares cheaper. Today we are making one lakh liters of bioethanol from stubble and are also working on manufacturing bio-CNG from it, he said.

Terming green hydrogen as the need of the future, Gadkari said if work on this technology is done in 117 aspirational districts of the country, then it will help them become financially strong and generate employment, the release added.

(With inputs from PTI)