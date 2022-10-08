Mercedes-Benz E-Class hits Suzuki Hayabusa, breaks it to pieces- WATCH video

Not being careful while driving on roads can be fatal, and there are numerous examples on the internet proving the same. One of the most recent videos of an accident shared on YouTube reinforces the fact. The video shows an accident in a Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan hitting a Suzuki Hayabusa sports bike. The incident reportedly took place near Narayangarh Byepass in Amritsar, Punjab. The video of the whole incident was caught on the CCTV camera. Now, the CCTV footage added with the video recorded after the incident is being shared on the internet.

The video clip has been posted as a Shorts on YouTube. It records the high-speed collision between a Mercedes-Benz E-Class and a Suzuki Hayabusa as it was captured on security camera footage. The bike was so severely damaged by the incident that it was observed flying through the air and being utterly wrecked. The bike is seen in bits and is shown in a decayed state in the later portion of the video.

The video shows that the Mercedes-Benz sedan seems to be in relatively good condition even after the accident. The car suffered minor damage, with its bumper and fenders ending up with a few scratches.

Seemingly, the Mercedes-Benz driver was trying to make a U-Turn and hence was moving towards the divider. Moreover, the biker might have been at high speed and would not have noticed the oncoming vehicle. However, visibility seems to be the least of the problems, considering the open road. It is to be noted that the biker's condition or whereabouts are unknown.

Considering these kinds of accidents, it is advisable to follow the necessary road safety measures while driving on roads. Based on the video, it seems like the biker was wearing a helmet while riding the bike and hence can be expected to be safe after the life-threatening accident although injuries are inevitable.