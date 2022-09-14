Pagani Utopia hypercar unveiled with V12 engine producing 864 hp, details here

The list of hypercars from the Italian automaker has increased with the unveiling of the Pagani Utopia. Specifically, this is the third hypercar that carries the name of Horacio Pagani with the moniker Utopia. The car's new name carries a lot of literary weight, with the old-school design and a similar engine to its predecessors. The new Utopia follows the trail of well-established names like Zonda and Huayra. It is to be noted that the hypercar, like any other Pagani, will have limited examples, and only 99 of them will be sold in the world.

The hypercar is powered by the same Mercedes-AMG sourced 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine as in Huayra that churns out 864hp and 1,100Nm of peak torque. However, unlike Huayra, Utopia uses the 7-speed manual transmission. Though, the Italian manufacturer has given the option of a 7-speed single-clutch automatic transmission as an option.

The power is transferred to the wheels by the engine is controlled by Brembo carbon-ceramic disc brakes, housed in 21-inch forged alloy wheels at the front and 22-inch wheels at the rear end. All of this is built around a monocoque chassis made using carbon fibre and titanium body panels to keep the body weight light. All of this results in body weight of 1,280 kg, which is around 70 kg lighter compared to the Pagani Huayra.

Pagani Utopia stands apart from the crowd of hypercars with its simplicity following an aerodynamic body design. Moreover, in the design of the Pagani Utopia, there are hints of the Huayra, with toned-down aggression. The Utopia features a minor nose refresh and does away with the aerodynamic flaps on the bonnet that was present on the Huayra. The fluid design continues down the sides and ends at the rear, where the iconic rocket-style quad exhaust and the fixed bridge spoiler that connects the two rear wings are featured.