Panchayat actor Jitendra Kumar buys Mini Countryman, prices start at Rs 42 lakh: Check pics

Panchayat and TVF-fame actor Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya has bought a brand new MINI Countryman. The prices of the Mini Countryman starts at Rs 42 lakh in India (ex-showroom).

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 01:52 PM IST

Panchayat actor Jitendra Kumar buys Mini Countryman, prices start at Rs 42 lakh: Check pics

Panchayat and TVF-fame actor Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya has bought a brand new MINI Countryman. The prices of the Mini Countryman starts at Rs 42 lakh in India (ex-showroom). The MINI Countryman bought by the actor is painted in White Silver colour and was delivered to him by MINI and BMW's dealership Infinity Cars in Mumbai. 

 

