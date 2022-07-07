Panchayat actor Jitendra Kumar buys Mini Countryman, prices start at Rs 42 lakh: Check pics
Panchayat and TVF-fame actor Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya has bought a brand new MINI Countryman. The prices of the Mini Countryman starts at Rs 42 lakh in India (ex-showroom).
Trending Photos
Panchayat and TVF-fame actor Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya has bought a brand new MINI Countryman. The prices of the Mini Countryman starts at Rs 42 lakh in India (ex-showroom). The MINI Countryman bought by the actor is painted in White Silver colour and was delivered to him by MINI and BMW's dealership Infinity Cars in Mumbai.
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion