MINI has reopened the bookings for the first all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE, the version of the car comes loaded with features with a price tag of Rs 50.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE comes with a Smart Wallbox Charger with a fixed charging cable and one-time installation as standard. Moreover, the new electric car comes with added features covering multiple aspects of the car.

It includes features like Adaptive LED Headlights, Comfort Access System, Driving Assistant, Parking Assistant, sports seats with new Cloth/ Leatherette Combination Upholstery in Black Pearl Light Chequered, and Seat heating for driver and front passenger.

The dimensions, design, space, and interior ambiance are based on the conventionally powered MINI 3-Door Hatch. Distinctive Adaptive LED headlights are accompanied by the side scuttles that house LED indicators and the Energetic Yellow 'S' logo. Mirror Caps in Energetic Yellow along with new design elements of the Piano Black exterior lend an even more individual appearance. The exclusive 17-inch / 43.18 cm Electric Power Spoke alloy wheels outlined in Energetic Yellow add to complete the all-electric MINI's sleek design.

The asymmetrical spokes lend them a unique appearance and are designed to improve efficiency. The car is available in four unique exterior colors - White Silver, Midnight Black II, Moonwalk Grey, and British Racing Green.

The interior comes with the exclusive MINI Electric Interior Surface and sports seats with new Cloth/ Leatherette Combination Upholstery in Black Pearl Light Chequered. Further Seat Heating function for driver and front passenger is now available. The Comfort Access System helps lock and unlock your MINI without even taking out the vehicle key.

The new multifunction steering wheel in Nappa Leather integrates more functions yet reduces the number of control surfaces. The new 5- inch/ 12.7 cm digital Multifunction Instrument Display in a sleek Black Panel design provides key driving information. It also gets the 8.8-Inch/22.35 cm high-resolution, full-color touchscreen. In addition, the audio control unit and the function buttons for hazard warning lights and driver assistance systems are integrated into the circular control unit. Innumerable, finely integrated lighting strips and spots create ambient lighting. Striking accents in ‘Energetic Yellow’ extend to the start/stop toggle switch, gear lever, and unique badging on door sills.

With 184 hp/135 kW and a maximum torque of 270 Nm, the electric MINI sprints from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds. It is powered with a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh and a driving range of up to 270 km. MINI 3-Door Cooper SE ensures fast and hassle-free charging. Charging time is – - 50 kW DC Charger – 80% in 36 mins. (0 – 100 km range in 15 mins) - 11 kW AC Charger – 80% in 2.5 hrs.

The first all-electric MINI comes in a fully loaded feature-rich profile including MINI Wired Package with Navigation System, Wireless Charging, enhanced Bluetooth mobile preparation, Multifunctional Instrument Display, Apple CarPlay, and Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System. MINI Driving Modes enable an individualized vehicle set-up focusing on ride comfort, enhanced sportiness, or efficiency according to the driver’s preference. In addition to the standard MID mode, there is a choice of SPORT and GREEN mode.

Driver Assistance Systems include Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, Rear View Camera and Tyre Pressure Monitor. The Parking Assistant function automatically steers MINI into tricky, parallel parking spaces. The all-electric MINI features cutting-edge safety technology.

The standard safety equipment comprises of front passenger airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control. The first all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE, now with added features.