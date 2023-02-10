PM Modi Mumbai Visit Today: Police Issues Traffic Advisory For February 10; Check Routes to Avoid

Mumbai police will regulate the city's traffic to control rush during PM Modi's visit. Traffic would be redirected from some highways due to security precautions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai on Friday. On the Eastern Freeway and adjoining roads in South Mumbai and the Marol and Andheri sections of the western suburbs, they declared that traffic would be "managed and controlled."

PM Modi is set to flag off two new Vande Bharat trains from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai, and inaugurate a new educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community in Marol, among other things.

Traffic on the Eastern Freeway, P D'Mello Road, Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, and roads leading to these roads will be regulated from 2.45 pm to 4.15 pm.

Traffic on Aljamea-Tas-Saifiyah road in Marol would be regulated between 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Traffic on Marol Church Road including side roads, Airport Road, Metro Station junction, Andheri-Ghatkopar-Kurla road, and Elevated Airport Road from Vile Parle (East) will also be "controlled and regulated."

Optional Routes Available for Commuters During PM Modi's Visit:

Commuters from CSMT Junction going towards Chembur through Eastern Free Way can go through D.N. Road towards Sir J.J. Flyover Bridge- Dadar- Maturga- Chembur using Eastern Express Highway.

Commuters from Churchgate Railway Station going towards Chembur through Eastern Free Way shall proceed through Veer Nariman Road towards CTO junction-Hazari Mahal Somani Marg-CSMT Junction Sir J.J. Flyover Bridge- Dadar- Matunga- Chembur using Eastern Express Highway.

Commuters from Cuffe Parade, Navy Nagar may use Nathalal Parekh Marg- Badhwar Park Junction- Bhosale Marg- Mantralaya-Godrej Junction Dr. Ambedkar Junction CTO junction-Hazari Mahal Somani Marg-CSMT Junction- Sir J.J. Flyover Bridge- Dadar- Matunga- Chembur using Eastern Express Highway.

Commuters from Vashi going towards CSMT, Colaba, Churchgate through Eastern Free Way may proceed through Mankhurd- Chembur- Chedda Naka- Suman Nagar Junction- Sion-Matunga-Dadar- Byculla (using Eastern Express Highway)- Sir J.J. Flyover Bridge – CSMT Junction- to their destination.

