Nitin Gadkari Shares Astonishing Pictures of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; Netizens Praise Union Minister for Improving Road Infra

Multiple sections of India's longest expressway, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway have become operational. The updates on the expressway are constantly shared on Twitter and now Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is being praised for the same on social media. Specifically, praises flooded the social media hand of the Union Minister after he shared an update on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Twitter. It is to be noted that the 1,386 km-long expressway is meant to improve the connectivity between the two metro cities.

Nitin Gadkari, wrote on Twitter, "Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is India’s longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. It enhances the connectivity between India’s National Capital Delhi and the Financial Capital Mumbai, " along with multiple pictures of the expressway.

He further went on to describe the expressway, saying it is the "world's fastest developed expressway" and will provide connectivity to 3 National Master Plan, eight Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs), Greenfield Airports (Jewar and Navi Mumbai) and Ports (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust). According to Gadkari, the 8-lane, access-controlled, greenfield motorway with alignment optimization will be built to cut travel time from 24 to 12 hours. Furthermore, he adds that the expressway has the scope of 12-lane expansion in the future.

#Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway is India’s longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. It enhances the connectivity between India’s National Capital Delhi and the Financial Capital Mumbai.#PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti pic.twitter.com/66zMg4LfFO — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 8, 2023

Following this, the post started filling up with comments. One of the social media users said, "This gentleman is on one single mission with a razor-sharp focus ‘of connecting India’ by all means - one of the key parameters for the title of a ‘Developed Nation’."

On the same lines, another user said, "Indian road infra has really grown and continues to grow. I recently traveled from Nashik to Nagur on the Samrudhhi expressway and was in awe all the way. This is what the world’s 5th biggest economy should look and feel like. Thank you Nitin Gadkari."

Meanwhile, On February 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will cut the distance between Delhi and Jaipur travel time in half, to roughly two hours.