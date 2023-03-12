PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, To Cut Travel Time By Less Than Half

During his visit to Karnataka on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. The ceremony took place in the presence of Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The project entails widening NH 275 to six lanes along the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru stretch. The 118 km-long project's development expense amounted to roughly Rs 8,480 crores. With this route functioning, the journey from Bengaluru to Mysuru will take only about 75 minutes. Furthermore, the expressway will supplement the socio-economic growth of the area.

89 underpasses and overpasses, four rail overbridges, nine major bridges, 40 minor bridges, and a stretch of NH-275 are all being built as part of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. It is to be noted that the 118 km long road, which has six major carriageway lanes and two service lanes on either side, was built as part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The 69 bus bays, 49 underpasses, 13 overpasses, and fencing on either side of the access-controlled, 6-lane road will allow for free and continuous trips on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. The highway would also include a greenfield bypass. Ramanagaram and Channapatana will both have 22 km of this bypass; Mandya, Srirangapatana, and Maddur will each have 8 km, 10 km, and 4 km of this bypass, correspondingly. A 7 km bypass will also be built in Bidadi, enabling commuters to skip the cities on the way.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4-lane highway. Spread over 92 Km, the project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 4130 crores.The project will play a key role in boosting the connectivity of Kushalnagar with Bengaluru and will help halve the travel time from about 5 to only 2.5 hours.

(With ANI Inputs)