Harley Davidson X350 Launched As Most Affordable Motorcycle From American Bike Maker, Check Price

Harley Davidson X350 is the smallest and most affordable motorcycle of the company and comes with a 350cc parallel-twin engine designed by QJ Motor.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

Harley Davidson X350 has been launched as the company's most affordable motorcycle in China. The 350 cc motorcycle has been launched at a price of 33,000 Yuan (around Rs 3.93 lakh). Harley Davidson has developed the new motorcycle in collaboration with the Chinese company QJ Motors. It is to be noted that QJ Motors is the company that owns Benelli, which is already selling motorcycles in the Indian market.

The new Harley Davidson X350 seems to take inspiration from the Sportster XR1200X (discontinued). Furthermore, the bike sports a classic look with a circular headlamp. The design continues to the rest of the bike with things like a circular monopod instrument cluster. Moving ahead, the 350cc two-wheeler has a tear-dropped shaped fuel tank, and a similar design pattern continues to the rear end.

The bike seems to be equipped with an LED headlamp and tail lights. It also gets an upside-down fork up front and a mono-shock at the rear-end. The Harley Davidson X350's brakes consist of a single disc up front with four-piston callipers and a single disc at the back with a single-piston calliper. The X350 tips the scales at 180 kg, although the size of the disc brakes is not yet known.

The Harley Davidson X350 uses a 353 cc parallel-twin engine designed by QJ Motor. This engine gives out a 36.2 bhp and 31 Nm motor output. A 6-speed gearbox is coupled with the engine.

It is to be noted that Harley Davidson is working on re-entering the Indian market in a partnership with Hero Motocorp. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the motorcycle in the Indian market. But chances are that the motorcycle might find its way to the Indian shore.

