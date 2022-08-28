PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Maruti Suzuki's 3rd plant in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Maruti Suzuki Vehicle Manufacturing Facility for Haryana and Suzuki EV Battery Plant for Hansalpur in Gujarat at an event in Gandhinagar to mark 40 years of Suzuki Company in India. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Central ministers and MPs walso attended the event. The laying of the cornerstone marks a new turning point in Haryana's industrial development. It is to be noted that the Maruti Suzuki factory in Haryana is to be built on 900 acres of land and will be a major development in the region.

"Haryana has become a major automobile manufacturing hub in the country. At present, about 50 per cent of the cars made in India are manufactured in Haryana. With Maruti Suzuki setting up another such plant, a new industrial hub is going to be developed in Haryana," Harayana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said.