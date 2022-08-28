NewsAuto
MARUTI SUZUKI

PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Maruti Suzuki's 3rd plant in Haryana

PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Maruti Suzuki Vehicle Manufacturing Facility for Haryana, marking 40 years of the automaker. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 06:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Maruti Suzuki's 3rd plant in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Maruti Suzuki Vehicle Manufacturing Facility for Haryana and Suzuki EV Battery Plant for Hansalpur in Gujarat at an event in Gandhinagar to mark 40 years of Suzuki Company in India. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Central ministers and MPs walso attended the event. The laying of the cornerstone marks a new turning point in Haryana's industrial development. It is to be noted that the Maruti Suzuki factory in Haryana is to be built on 900 acres of land and will be a major development in the region.

"Haryana has become a major automobile manufacturing hub in the country. At present, about 50 per cent of the cars made in India are manufactured in Haryana. With Maruti Suzuki setting up another such plant, a new industrial hub is going to be developed in Haryana," Harayana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said. 

Live Tv

Maruti SuzukiPM Narendra ModiMaruti Suzuki Haryana PlantSuzuki EVHaryana CMManohar Lal Khattar

Trending news

DNA Video
Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 26, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022