PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on December 11: All you need to know

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a ride on a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon SUV to inspect the newly constructed Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway. CM Shinde said the project will be a game changer and will bring the two cities closer and increase trade. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had on Saturday announced that Nagpur to Shirdi stretch of the project will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11. Shinde was in Nagpur to inspect the work ahead of the prime minister's visit.

Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, the chief minister said it will be moment of joy on December 11, as 520 km of the expressway from Nagpur to Shirdi will be opened for the public. "Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway will be a game changer project. The travel time of 18 hours will come down to six to seven hours. Mumbai and Nagpur will come closer and trade will increase. It will also help farmers," Shinde said.

Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway: Name

The newly constructed Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway will be officially called Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg.

Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway: Length

The total distance of 'Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg' is 701 km. Out of this 520 km of the expressway from Nagpur to Shirdi will be opened for the public and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Dec 11. The remaining stretch will be completed in six months.

At least 10 districts will be integrated directly and 14 indirectly with this project, he said, adding that the expressway will bring prosperity to the nation. "It gives me satisfaction that the project has been named after Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray," Shinde said. The 701-km long expressway, built at the cost of Rs 49,250 crore, passes through 392 villages spread over 11 districts.

With PTI inputs