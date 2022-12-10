PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway TOMORROW; Check first look here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be travelling to Goa and Maharashtra on December 11. During his visit, PM will lay the foundation stone of the first phase of Samruddhi Mahamarg, a 520 km connection between Nagpur and Shirdi. An official news release states that the Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project is a significant step toward achieving the Prime Minister's goal of enhanced infrastructure and connectivity throughout the nation. One of India's longest expressways, the 701 Km route travels through the state of Maharashtra's 10 districts as well as the renowned urban centres of Amravati, Aurangabad, and Nashik at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 55,000 crore.

The expressway will also help improve the connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts, thus helping in the development of about 24 districts of the state, including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra.

Also read: Cyclone Mandous: Heavy rains, localised flooding to cause traffic disruption in THESE states

Espousing the Prime Minister`s vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM Gati Shakti, the Samruddhi Mahamarg will connect to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, and tourist locations like Ajanta Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Verul, Lonar, etc. Samruddhi Mahamarg will be a game-changer in providing a major boost to the economic development of Maharashtra.

In yet another step that will revolutionise urban mobility, Prime Minister will dedicate `Nagpur Metro Phase I` to the nation, stated an official press release.

PM Modi will flag off two metro trains - from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua line) - at Khapri Metro Station. Phase I of the Nagpur Metro is developed at a cost of more than Rs 8650 crore.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase- II, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6700 crore. Prime Minister`s commitment to strengthen health infrastructure across the country will be strengthened through the dedication of AIIMS Nagpur to the nation. The Hospital, whose foundational stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in July 2017, has been established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the airport in November 2016," read an official press release. Developed at around Rs 2,870 crores, the airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure. It has a solar power plant, green buildings, LED lights on the runway, rainwater harvesting, state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant with recycling facilities, among other such facilities.

It has adopted some best-in-class technologies like 3-D Monolithic Precast buildings, StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow precast walls, and 5G compatible IT infrastructure. Some of the features of the airport include a runway capable of handling the world`s largest aircraft, 14 parking bays along with a night parking facility for aircraft, self-baggage drop facilities, state of the art and independent air navigation infrastructure, among others.

Initially, phase I of the Airport will cater to around 4.4 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which can be expanded to a saturation capacity of 33 MPPA. The airport will boost the socioeconomic development of the State and serve the needs of the tourism industry. It has the potential to serve as a key logistics hub, directly connecting many domestic and international destinations. It is also planned for the airport to have multi-modal connectivity.

While being a world-class airport, the airport will also provide visitors with a feel and experience of Goa. The airport has extensively used Azulejos tiles, which are native to Goa. The food court also recreates the charm of a typical Goan cafe. It will also have a designated area for a curated flea market where local artisans and craftsmen will be encouraged to display and market their wares.

(With inputs from ANI)