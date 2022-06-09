Considering the boom in the used luxury car market, Porsche has also jumped on the bandwagon and is ready to enter the Indian used car segment. The sports car manufacturer will offer the pre-owned vehicles with a minimum of a 12-month warranty, while also offering a 24-hour RSA service. Furthermore, an extensive inspection of the vehicles will be performed before the selling exercise happens. The 111-step check will ensure that a healthy vehicle is delivered to the new owner, the brand said in a statement.

Porsche India Brand Director Manolito Vujicic said the initiative aims to ensure that more Porsche units remain active on Indian roads for many years to come.

"This is an important step for Porsche India to extend our services into the pre-owned car segment, as it shows our commitment to customer satisfaction long after the car has been sold and even to customers who have never owned a new Porsche," he added.

He said that the Porsche Approved programme offers a high level of quality by passing a 111-point check on every pre-owned Porsche. This means that every vehicle should meet the standard of its original condition and thus enhances the value of any model carrying the 'Approved' seal, he added.

With this seal, the company will certify that only genuine Porsche parts have been used and installed by qualified Porsche technicians, Vujicic said.

The 12-month warranty includes repairs to all vehicle components including labour charges, except consumables and wear and tear parts such as wiper blades, tyres, fluids and brake pads.

While the term depends on the age of the vehicle, it mostly covers any Porsche that has not completed 2,00,000 kms and is up to six years old. Porsche sales in India grew by 22 percent to 188 units in the first quarter of the current calendar year, recording its best Q1 performance since 2013.

The brand's SUV range, comprising Cayenne and Macan, remains the most sold models in the range.

(With inputs from PTI)