On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttarakhand have announced free bus rides for females. Taking to Twitter, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath declared that on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, ladies in the state would receive free bus tickets for 48 hours. Yogi Adityanath said that from August 10 (12 a.m.) to August 12 (12 a.m.), ladies will be able to ride government buses for free for a total of 48 hours.

In the tweet, he said, "On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in Uttar Pradesh, all mothers, sisters, and daughters will be provided free travel facility for the next 48 hours in government buses from 12 midnight to 12 midnight on 12th August." In addition, he also announced that the Uttar Pradesh government is soon going to offer free rides for women aged 60 and more in the government buses. In the tweet, he said, "Very soon in Uttar Pradesh, we are going to introduce free travel for and above 60 years of age in government buses."

Following the suit, the state government of Rajasthan, specifically Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC), also announced that the state transportation will not charge bus fares to female passengers, according to officials on Wednesday.\

Within the state's borders, female passengers will be given free transportation options, with the exception of AC and Volvo buses and vehicles with All India Permits. Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, recently issued directives in this regard for August 11 is Raksha Bandhan.

Meanwhile, the state governments of Haryana and Uttarakhand have also announced free bus rides to females on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. According to the minister, all "ordinary" buses operated by Haryana Roadways will offer free transportation to women and children under the age of 15 from noon on August 10 to noon on August 11.

With inputs from agencies