Raksha Bandhan 2022: UP govt to operate 250 buses from Aug 11-14 on THIS route

Raksha Bandhan 2022: On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, this time sisters won’t have to worry about the availability of buses while travelling as Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation has announced to operate 250 additional buses in the Meerut-Ghaziabad region which will run from the Kaushambi depot. With this initiative, passengers residing in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Delhi will be able to avail this facility.

Further, additional buses have been deployed from Kaushambi to Lucknow, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Haldwani, Badaun, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri, and Aligarh from August 11-14. All these additional buses will be operational on all routes for four days straight.

The frequency of these bus services may increase depending upon the demand. As per the guidelines, if a bus makes two short trips then by default that bus will have to take another trip, taking the count to three.

Further, buses on routes like Kanpur, Lucknow, Dehradun, Faizabad, and Rishikesh have been instructed to return as soon as they deboard the passengers so that more trips can be taken.

The leaves of drivers and employees have been cancelled to make this four-day initiative successful. However, incentives will be provided to the ones contributing to this initiative. Earlier in 2018, a similar initiative was taken when the UP government announced to run over 900 buses on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.