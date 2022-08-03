New Hyundai Tucson to get only THESE variants, launching on August 10

New Hyundai Tucson broke cover in India recently, and it will soon be seen joining the company’s line-up after its launch on 10 August. The South Korean carmaker has confirmed that the Tucson will come equipped with level-2 ADAS technology for enhanced safety. However, a recent ICAT document confirms that the SUV will go on sale in the Indian market in two trim options, namely Signature and Platinum. Both of these trims will be available in petrol-automatic and diesel-automatic configurations. Also, these motors will displace 2.0L of working volume. Furthermore, the document reveals that Kia, not Hyundai, is producing the 2.0L oil burner.

Talking of power outputs, the 2.0L NA petrol motor will push out 156 PS of peak power, whereas the 2.0L oil burner will churn out 186 PS of peak power. The transmission on these engines will be a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The diesel variants are expected to come with an AWD layout as well.

The Hyundai Tucson will take the seat in the company’s Indian line-up as the flagship product. Also, it is the company’s first-ever product to feature L2 ADAS technology, which helps the car with rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, blind view monitor, driver attention warning, safe exit warning and more.

Furthermore, passive safety aids include multiple airbags, 360-degree parking camera and more. The New Hyundai Tucson will come loaded to the gills. It gets two 10.25-inch screens for the instrument console and infotainment unit, respectively. In addition, there will be a wireless phone charger, premium sound system, multi-function steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seat and more.

Talking of styling, the new model looks beefy and sporty at the same time. With a prominent road presence, it uses a polarizing design that will appeal to many. The front uses an extremely-large radiator grille with neatly-infused LED DRLs, while the rear face features toothed LED tail lamps. These elements accentuate the overall appeal of the SUV.