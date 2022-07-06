Renault Kiger compact SUV hits 50,000 units production milestone in India

French automaker Renault has reached the 50,000 units production milestone of its compact SUV Kiger from its Chennai plant. Renault Kiger is the company's first compact SUV for India and competes against the giants like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon among others. However, being the most-affordable compact SUV in the country with starting price below Rs 6 lakh, the Renault Kiger is among the best-selling cars from the brand, apart from the Renault Kwid, which happens to be the best-selling Renault model in the country.

"Crossing the milestone, despite the pandemic and ongoing semiconductor crisis, is yet another testament to the success of Renault Kiger in this challenging segment, Renault India Operations, Country CEO & Managing Director, Venkatram Mamillapalle said in a statement."

He further said the model is an "important contributor to our progress in India and has been instrumental in placing India among Renault's top five global markets."

"We are confident that Renault Kiger will continue to garner tremendous customer response and further bolster the brand's growth in India and overseas," Mamillapalle said.

The Kiger was developed under a collaboration between the design teams in France and India.

Apart from India, it is exported to South Africa, Indonesia, East African Region, (Kenya, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia) Seychelles, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Bermuda and Brunei, the company said.

