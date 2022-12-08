Renault Kiger, Triber, Kwid to get expensive from January 1, price HIKE announced

The French car brand Renault’s Indian subsidiary has announced to increase prices of its model line-up by the beginning of the year 2023. The company announced on Wednesday (Dec 7, 2022) that it will roll out a price hike across the Indian range, which comprises Kiger, Kwid, and Triber. As per the brand, the key reason to drive the price hike is the increase in the cost of production. The company is observing increased input costs, due to pricier raw materials, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, and inflation. However, the company has confirmed to partially offset the impact of these aforementioned reasons.

The company said India is a key market for Renault, with a long-term strategy to grow the brand in the dynamic Indian market. Over the last few years, Renault has focused on establishing a strong base in India which includes the latest manufacturing facility, a world-class technology centre, two design centres, 500 sales and more than 500 service touchpoints. Going forward, Renault said it would continue with its product offensive strategy in India and would work towards substantially growing the Renault brand in India. Renault also said it plans to bring several new innovations in products and services for the diversified Indian customers.

Together with launching products of global repute, Renault said it has a strong `India strategy` with a heavy emphasis on localisation in its current and future range of products, offering customers a compelling value proposition. According to reports, Renault India had announced huge discounts on a range of vehicles for the month of December. The European auto company said it was giving offers on Renault Triber, Renault Kwid and Renault Kiger. Among these, Renault Triber was available with a maximum discount of up to Rs 50,000.

