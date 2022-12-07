Mercedes-Benz cars to become expensive by upto Rs 5 lakh from January 1; price hiked by 5 percent

India’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India has announced an upward revision in the price of its entire model range effective January 1, 2023. The imminent price hike would be in the range of up to 5 percent, across the entire portfolio. The prices will be increased by Rs 1.50 lakh for Mercedes-Benz GLA, Rs 4.5 lakh for Mercedes-Benz S 350d, and Rs 7.0 lakh for a top-end Mercedes-Maybach S580.

As per Mercedes-Benz, a constant increase in input costs and increased logistics costs have been exerting significant pressure on the overall operational costs of the company. This development has prompted Mercedes-Benz to upwardly revise the ex-showroom price of its model range.

Mercedes-Benz new price list (Starting price):

Mercedes-Benz GLA - Rs 46.50 lakhs

Mercedes-Benz C-Class - Rs 57.5 lakhs

Mercedes-Benz E-Class - Rs 72.5 lakhs

Mercedes-Benz GLE - Rs 88 lakhs

Mercedes-Benz S-Class - Rs 1.65 crores

Mercedes-Maybach S 580 - 2.57 crores

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 (CBU) - 2.92 crores

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Mercedes-Benz has been creating benchmarks in the luxury automotive industry in India, introducing world-class products and technologies for the discerning customers. However, to run a sustainable and profitable business for us and our Franchise Partners, a price correction is necessitated to offset the rising inflationary cost pressures.

Though we are absorbing the majority of the increase, we are left with no option but to pass on some portion of the cost hike to the customers. The price correction will ensure the brand’s premium price positioning and continue to offer best-in-class ownership experiences associated with Mercedes-Benz.” added Mr. Schwenk.