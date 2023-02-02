2023 Renault Kwid, Triber, Kiger Launched to Meet Strict Emission Norms, Gets RDE-Compliant Engine

Renault, an automaker, announced on Thursday that it has modified every product in its line to comply with the nation's anticipated higher pollution standards. The complete product line of the company, including Kiger, Triber, and Kwid, will comply with the second phase of BS VI emission requirements starting on April 1 of this year. All business cars will be fitted with self-diagnostic equipment, according to the automaker, with the adoption of the second phase of BS-VI requirements.

The device will constantly monitor the vehicle's emission levels while driving, along with other critical emission devices such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors, it added.

"The launch of new BS VI Step 2 compliant petrol engines across the range will ensure a substantial reduction in emissions, thus contributing to a safer and cleaner environment," Renault India Operations Country CEO and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle noted. He added that the company has also added extra safety features in the product lineup.

"Safety is of paramount importance to us, and the introduction of new class-leading safety features in our new 2023 range further reiterates our commitment towards offering products that can deliver the highest global standards of safety, accessible to Indian customers," Mamillapalle said.

The entire Renault range now comes equipped with an electronic stability programme (ESP), hill start assist (HSA), traction control system (TCS), and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) as standard features.

Vehicles will need an on-board self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels from April 1 this year. The device will constantly monitor essential parts for meeting emission standards, such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors, to keep a close watch on emissions.

