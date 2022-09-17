Road safety: Delhi Police arrests 141 drivers, seizes THESE many vehicles for traffic rule violations

A keen focus on road safety can be observed from both government and regulating authorities. Also, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s interest in making 6 airbags mandatory for passenger vehicles has further sped up the task to make our roads safer. Recently, Delhi Police released its report on traffic rule violations, which reveals that over 10,500 vehicles were impounded in the year 2021, along with 141 arrests for the same. The data reveals that prime violators of traffic rules were private vehicle owners, using scooters, motorcycles, and cars. In fact, most arrests were made for drunk driving, which remained the major cause of accidents during the year.

Out of 2,831 challans issued for drunk driving in 2021, 85 per cent were against car drivers, and scooter or motorcycle riders.

Data showed that of the 10,667 vehicles impounded, 3,986 were two-wheelers, 2,007 e-rickshaws, 1,456 auto-rickshaws and 1,145 were cars.

The data showed that in 2021, cars and taxis were involved in causing 176 fatal crashes. Two-wheeler riders were responsible for 9.5 per cent of fatal crashes but as victims, they were high on the list with 38 per cent after pedestrians with 41 per cent.

In a bid to encourage the use of helmets on 2-wheelers, Delhi Traffic Police recently shared a video on Twitter with a caption reading as “God helps those who wear helmets.” Alongside, the department has released another video on the social media platform that reveals the 10 most accident-prone blackspots in Delhi. With the help of these tweets, Delhi Traffic Police is trying to make road users aware of hazards and precautions to record lesser road accidents.

The Delhi Traffic Police initiated another campaign on September 14 to increase road safety awareness in the city, wherein the department fined a total of 17 individuals with a challan of Rs 1,000. This was done to encourage the application of rear seat safety belts.

