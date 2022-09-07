Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry's accident has brought everyone's attention to traffic rules, safety, and traffic violations. Moreover, the Indian government has been getting increasingly strict regarding traffic rules and safety violations on the road. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has urged manufacturer vehicles to implement certain measures in the upcoming vehicles to ensure driver's passenger safety. Since it all comes down to the driver's safety. Here we have compiled a list of lesser-known traffic rules that you need to be aware of and will help you not to get fined the next time. Here are more lesser-known traffic rules you need to know.

Proper attire while riding/driving

Confused? As per the Motor Vehicle Act, you must wear fixed attire while riding or driving in India. Going by the rules, the two-wheeler riders are mandated to wear fully closed shoes when riding their vehicle. If found violating the law, they can be subjected to a Rs 1,000 fine. Similarly, while driving, the person behind the wheel must wear a shirt or t-shirt accompanied with full-length trousers, or they can be fined Rs 2,000.

More than one driving license

If someone is discovered to have two driver's licences, they will be required to pay a fine. One of the possibilities is that you might have one of your old driving licenses and your new one. If you are found to have the two licenses, you will be challaned for the offence.

Using phone

We all know talking or using your phone while driving can definitely get you challaned, but there is an exception. Any rider/driver is allowed to use their phone while operating their vehicle only for the navigational purpose; using it for anything else will surely get you fined. One can get a fine of up to Rs 5,000 if found violating the law.

Obstructing passage of emergency vehicles

Every citizen has a moral obligation to allow emergency vehicles access to the roads. However, if someone is discovered blocking or obstructing the way of any such vehicle, they could be sentenced to up to 6 months in prison or fined up to Rs 10,000. A fire truck, ambulance, police car, and other emergency vehicles are among them.

Unfit to drive

Everyone is aware that it is against the law to drive while intoxicated or under the influence of any substance, but the law also forbids anyone from driving if they are mentally or physically incapable of doing so. Additionally, if you are caught doing it, you could face fines of Rs 1,000 for the first offense and Rs 2,000 for the second.