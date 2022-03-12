Royal Enfield Hunter 350 new spy shots emerge, reveals new details

When talking about the most awaited bikes in the Indian market, the name of the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has to be on the list. The bike is scheduled to be launched sometime in 2022. Ahead of its launch, new spy shots of the bike have emerged.

These new images reveal the rear of the bike. They show the circular taillight and circular indicators. Based on the images, these units are speculated to be LED lights. It also gives an insight into the rear end of the seat having a curved design.

The Hunter 350 was speculated to be based on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, but looking at the new spy shots, they seem to have some stark differences in design. The new design of the Hunter indicates that it would be leaning more on the side of a cruiser bike.

The front-end of the bike is expected to have telescopic forks as a part of its hardware, as can be seen in the images. Similarly, the rear-end seems to have twin spring shock absorbers.

Based on the speculations, the Hunter 350 will have the same 349cc, single-cylinder engine combined with a five-speed manual gearbox as on Meteor 350. It can produce up to 20.2bhp and 27 Nm of torque.

The other hardware based on observing the pictures is single disc brakes on the front and rear end. It might also get dual-channel ABS for better control on the bike.

The official launch date of the Hunter 350 is not confirmed yet. However, another bike christened as Scram 411 is all set to hit the market from the house of Royal Enfield on 15 March.

