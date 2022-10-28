Royal Enfield Hunter 350 outperforms Honda CB350 H'ness and CB350 RS combined

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is breaking all odds to go bonkers against its rivals. The motorcycle is welcomed by a warm response in our market, and in the last month, it managed to outsell both Honda CB350 H’ness and CB350 RS combined. The Royal Hunter 350 registered sales of 17,118 units last month. However, this is less than the Royal Enfield Classic 350, which remained the company’s best-selling model with 25,571 units sold in September this year. Talking of the Honda CB350 H’ness and CB350 RS, they registered sales of 3,980 units in September this year.

The Royal Enfiled Hunter 350 is the newest contender in its segment. Delivery of the Hunter 350 started on August 10, and it is priced from Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The Hunter uses a 349 cc single-cylinder engine, which generates 20.2 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque.

A 5-speed gearbox is used on the RE Hunter 350. Talking of rims, it gets 17 inches on both ends. The Hunter is underpinned by the J platform, which also serves the Classic 350 and Meteor 350.

Also read - Video of firecrackers bursted from a moving car in Gurugram goes VIRAL, police initiates probe

The Honda CB350 H’ness, on the other hand, is priced at 2.00 lakh, while the CB350 Rs is priced at 2.05 lakh. Both of these motorcycles use the same half-duplex cradle frame. Also, the motor remains the same on both motorcycles. It is a 348 cc motor and produces 20.7 bhp and 30 Nm of max torque. A gearbox is a 5-speed unit.

In comparison to the Royal Hunter 350, the Honda CB350 H’ness gets a 19-inch rim on the front and a 17-inch rim at the rear. Talking of seat height, it measures 800 mm for the Honda CB350 model, which is identical to the Royal Enfield Hunter 350’s.