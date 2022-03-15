Royal Enfield Scram 411 motorcycle to launch today, watch it LIVE here [Video]

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 will be launched in India today on March 15. The upcoming Royal Enfield bike will have a lot of similarities to the Himalayan in terms of engine and platform, but it will be a very different bike from the ADV. For starters, Royal Enfield Scram 411 likely to have 19-inch wheels rather than 21-inch wheels on Himalayan. It should be simpler to manage and more road-friendly than the Royal Enfield Himalayan. You can watch the live launch here-

Because it is based on the Royal Enfield Himalayan, the upcoming Scram 411 shares many elements, including the tank, side panels, and fenders. Unlike the Himalayan, the Scram 411 does not feature a secondary fender, tall windscreen, or wraparound frame, and the split seats have been replaced with a single-piece seat. The rear luggage rack has also been removed, and the indicator lights for the rear have been moved.

Like the Royal Enfield Himalayan, The Scram 411 is also powered by a 411cc single cylinder LS410 oil-cooled engine producing 24 PS of power and 32 Nm of torque. It is also expected to carry the same set of equipment as the Himalayan.

Compared to the Royal Enfield Himalayan, the new Royal Enfield Scram 411 is expected to be a bit more affordable due to the exclusion of a number of features. The starting price is expected to be around Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom).

