Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 (Constellation) to be unveiled TODAY at EICMA 2022

Having a potent powertrain and a capable chassis, use to its max capacity. It is an exercise often performed by automakers. Royal Enfield is also following the suit, it seems. The motorcycle manufacturer is participating in EICMA 2022, and it is preparing to take the veils off the new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. As per reports, it is likely to be christened the Royal Enfield Constellation, and in all likelihood, there will be three variants of the cruiser that will retail in the market when it goes on sale. The Super Metro 650 or Constellation 650 (however you like to call it for now), will be based on a slightly-tweaked avatar of the Interceptor 650’s architecture.

Aesthetics will play a key role here in luring customers. By taking inspiration from the smaller Meteor 650, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will have a stance very typical of a cruiser motorcycle. It will come with a teardrop tank with the brand’s badge. Moreover, the seat will be set low. This will not just let the rider plant their feet comfortably on the ground, but will make their tailbone stay comfortable during the ride.

The front end will get LED headlamps, circular of course. The front suspension will comprise upside-down forks, finished in a shade of black. The switch gear will use a lighter shade here, but the overall fit and finish levels are expected to be of a high order. In terms of features, expect the Royal Enfield Super Meteor/Constellation to get the Tripper pod with Bluetooth connectivity, dual-channel ABS, a multi-information display and more.

The power plant on the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be a twin-cylinder 648 cc engine with a 270-degree crank. Resultantly, it will sound melodious, if nothing else. This engine puts out a peak power output of 47 bhp and 51 Nm of max torque on the outgoing 650 cc models. The gearbox here is a 6-speed unit. On the Constellation 650, the numbers are expected to remain unchanged. Although, the overall tuning of the motor will be altered to make it highway-friendly.