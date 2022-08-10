Sachin Tendulkar seen driving Porsche 911 Turbo S in Mumbai: Watch video

The former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is widely known for his love for his cars and his collection studded with luxurious and high-end sports cars. Moreover, the motorhead cricketer also takes his time enjoying driving his luxurious cars on weekends. Recently, the legendary Indian cricketer was spotted driving his Porsche 911 992 Turbos S with Techart kit, which it a distinct appearance and makes it easy to spot even amidst a crowd. It is to be noted that the Techart kit for the 992 costs lakhs of rupees adding to the car's value.

The video of Sachin Tendulkar driving his Porsche in Mumbai was posted on YouTube by CS12 Vlogs. The Turbo S owned by the former Indian cricketer might look like a normal Turbo S at the first glance but has got multiple enhancements in its looks because of the Techart kit. However, it is hard to determine what parts have been used by Sachin from the list of products Techart offers. The list of products includes alloy wheels, diffusers, spoilers, and other things.

Moreover, the 911 Turbo S is a more powerful version of the 911. It gets a more powerful engine in the form of a 6-cylinder twin-turbocharged petrol engine with a capacity of 3.8-litres and mated with 8-speed automatic transmission. The engine churns out 650 PS of power and 800 Nm of peak torque. The engine propels the car to a top speed of 330 km/h. Furthermore, the engine gets the car from 0-100 km/h in just 2.6 seconds.

Besides the Porsche 911 Turbo S, Sachin Tendulkar also owns multiple sports cars like the Nissan GT-R, BMW i8, BMW X5M, BMW 7-Series Li, and Ferrari 360 Modena. In addition, he also owns a Porsche Cayenne Turbo worth Rs 1.93 crore (ex-showroom) powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine as standard.