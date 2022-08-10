The new generation Hyundai Tucson has been launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 27.70 lakh. The SUV is launched as the flagship offering for the brand in our market. Thus, it will sit above the company’s other SUV models: Venue, Creta, and Alcazar. The new Hyundai Tucson goes against the likes of Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Meridian, top-spec trims of the Jeep Compass and likes. While the new model comes to our shores as the third generation model, it is sold in foreign markets as the fourth generation of the Tucson. Internationally, it is one of the best-selling mid-size premium SUVs of the brand, and it has performed similarly well in our market as well.

In the third-gen rendition, the Hyundai Tucson follows the company’s parametric jewel theme for aesthetics. Resultantly, it features many sharp lines, cuts, and creases. The front grille is colossal-sized and comes along with integrated LED DRLs. Sideways, the SUV sports a sloping roofline, lending an athletic stance. The rim size stands at 18-inch, and the dual-tone finish accentuates the appeal furthermore. The rear end also sports connected LED tail lamps that are the sharpest we’ve seen so far on a Hyundai.

New Hyundai Tucson Cabin

The dual-tone white-black interior theme on the new Hyundai Tucson has an upmarket vibe. Furthermore, the SUV comes loaded with tech like 60 plus safety features which include 6 airbags, ESC/ VSM, Hill start-stop assist, and Level 2 ADAS suite. It also gets a Hyundai BlueLink system, which supports voice commands. Moreover, there are two 10.25-inch screens - for the instrument cluster and infotainment unit, respectively. In addition, the Tucson gets a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, an electronic parking brake, a wireless charger, and other features.

New Hyundai Tucson Specs

The all-new Hyundai Tucson gets two engine options in the Indian market.There’s a new 2.0 NA petrol motor with a 6-Speed automatic transmission and a new R 2.0 oil burner with an 8-Speed automatic transmission. Moreover, the engines work with an all-wheel-drive system making the SUV capable of navigating its way through tough terrain. However, the AWD system is available with the diesel engine only.