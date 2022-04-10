March 2022 was a strong month for automobile makers, particularly for Maruti Suzuki, which had the top three best-selling vehicles in the country. In addition, the Tata Nexon was the best-selling SUV in the month of March, making it the best-selling vehicle for Tata Motor. Below is a list of the top 10 selling vehicles for the month of March:

Maruti Suzuki Eeco (9,221 units)

Maruti Suzuki Eeco has become a favourite vehicle of many Indian families, especially in rural areas. Despite making it into the top 10 list, Maruti Suzuki sold 9,221 units of Eeco in March 2022, a 20% decrease over its YoY performance in March 2021, when the automaker sold 11,547 units.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco is available in both petrol and CNG models and uses a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Prices start at Rs 4.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also read: This customized Mahindra Thar SUV looks lavish in all-white wrap, check pics

Hyundai i10 Grand Nios (9,687 units)

In March 2022, Hyundai sold 9,687 units of the Grand i10 Nios, placing it ninth on this list. Although this is a good figure, the YoY sales have dropped by about 12% as the South Korean manufacturer sold 11,020 units in March 2021.

Hyundai i10 Grand Nios is available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine or a 1.1-litre diesel engine. The hatchback is priced from Rs 5.29 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch (10,526 units)

Despite being a new launch, the Tata Punch quickly gained traction thanks to the SUV inspired looks and highly competitive pricing in the sub-4 metre segment. As of March 2022, total of 10,526 units of Punch micro-SUV were sold by Tata Motors in India.

Tata Punch is available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a 5speed manual or 5-speed AMT gearbox. Prices start at Rs 5.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Creta (10,532 units)

Even though the Hyundai Creta has been one of the top sellers in its segment for several months running, Hyundai still sold 10,532 vehicles in March 2022, which is unchanged from last month. In contrast, year-over-year sales decreased by 17%.

Hyundai Creta is available with three engine options, a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.5 diesel engine and a 1.4 turbo-petrol engine. Prices start at Rs 10.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (12,439 units)

As a result of the discontinuation of the diesel engine, sales of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza have dropped significantly. However, Maruti Suzuki sold 12,439 units in March 2022 despite the absence of a diesel motor. In addition, sales of the sub-4m petrol SUV have grown by 10% year-over-year.

Vitara Breeza currently only comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter gearbox. Prices start at Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Swift (13,623 units)

For years, the Maruti Suzuki Swift has been a reliable seller for the Indo-Japanese brand, but in March 2022, the firm was able to sell only 13,623 Swifts, a 37% drop in sales from the same month in 2021. In contrast, the company sold 21,714 units in March 2021, making it the best-selling vehicle at the time.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and is available with a 5-speed manual or automatic transmission. Prices start at Rs 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon (14,315 units)

In March 2022, Tata Nexon sold 14,315 units, making it the best-selling vehicle in its class. Since Tata Motors only sold 8,683 units in March 2021, the sub-4m SUV has seen a 65% increase in sales year over year (YoY). Tata Nexon EV is currently the best selling EV in India.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno (14,520 units)

In March 2022, Maruti Suzuki only sold 14,520 units of the Baleno, despite the car's recent upgrade. In the same period last year, the business sold 21,217 units, resulting in a 32% decrease in year-over-year sales growth. There are six airbags on top variants of the new Baleno, which make it more popular among buyers. The hatchback is priced at Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Dezire (18,623)

With 18,623 new purchasers, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire delivered on its promise of being a reliable performer for the company. In March 2021, only 11,434 units of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire were sold, resulting in a YoY sales increase of 63%.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and is mated to a 5-speed manual or an automatic. Prices start at Rs 6.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R (24,634 units)

In March 2022, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R reclaimed the top spot on the podium with sales of 24,634 vehicles. Only 18,757 Wagon-R hatchbacks might be sold by the company in March 2021. This implies that sales of the boxy hatchback have increased by almost 31% year over year.

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R is available with 2 engine options: a 1.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.2-litre petrol engine. Prices start at Rs 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Live TV

#mute