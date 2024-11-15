Should You Buy Maruti Dzire Base Variant? Features Explained

Maruti Dzire Base Variant: The all-new 4th-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire was launched on November 11, 2024, featuring significant updates in design, features, and engine configuration compared to the previous-generation model. It showcases a more angular design and is available in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. The base variant, the Maruti Dzire LXi MT, is priced at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). This article will provide a list of features available in the LXi MT variant, helping you make an informed decision on whether this model suits your needs.

EXTERIOR

-- R14 Steel Wheels

-- FocusBeam Projector Headlamps

-- LED High Mount Stop Lamp

-- 3D Trinity LED Rear Lamps Signature

-- Shark Fin Antenna

-- Aero Boot Lip Spoiler

-- Belt Line Garnish (Black)

INTERIOR

-- Centre Room Lamp

-- Fabric Seat Upholstery

-- Front Power Windows

-- Driver Side Sun Visor

-- Co-Driver Side Sun Visor

-- Dual-Tone Sophisticated Interiors ( Black & Beige)

-- Speedometer with Tachometer

-- Low-Fuel Warning Lamp

-- Multi-Information Display

SAFETY & SECURITY

-- Speed-Sensitive Auto Door Locking

-- Rear Defogger

-- Engine Immobilizers

-- Front Seat Belt Reminder

-- 6 Airbags (Front, Side and Curtain)

-- High-Speed Warning Alert

-- ABS with EBD

-- 3-Point seat belts for all Seats

-- Seat Belt Reminder Lamp & Buzzer (all occupants)

-- Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

-- Hill Hold Assist

-- Reverse Parking Sensors

-- ISOFix Child Seat Anchorages

-- Front Seat Belt with Pre-Tensioner & Force Limiter

COMFORT & CONVENIENCE

-- Manual AC with Heater

-- All Power Windows

-- Electromagnetic trunk opening

-- Adjustable Front Seat Headrests

-- Remote Keyless Entry System

-- Central Locking

-- Power & Tilt Steering

ENGINE

The Maruti Dzire LXi MT features a new 1.2L, 3-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine that produces 82PS and 112Nm, mated to a 5-speed MT gearbox. It offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 24.79 km per litre of petrol.