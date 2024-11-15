Should You Buy Maruti Dzire Base Variant? Features Explained
Maruti Dzire: The all-new 4th-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire was launched on November 11, 2024, featuring significant updates in design, features, and engine configuration compared to the previous-generation model.
Trending Photos
Maruti Dzire Base Variant: The all-new 4th-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire was launched on November 11, 2024, featuring significant updates in design, features, and engine configuration compared to the previous-generation model. It showcases a more angular design and is available in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. The base variant, the Maruti Dzire LXi MT, is priced at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). This article will provide a list of features available in the LXi MT variant, helping you make an informed decision on whether this model suits your needs.
EXTERIOR
-- R14 Steel Wheels
-- FocusBeam Projector Headlamps
-- LED High Mount Stop Lamp
-- 3D Trinity LED Rear Lamps Signature
-- Shark Fin Antenna
-- Aero Boot Lip Spoiler
-- Belt Line Garnish (Black)
INTERIOR
-- Centre Room Lamp
-- Fabric Seat Upholstery
-- Front Power Windows
-- Driver Side Sun Visor
-- Co-Driver Side Sun Visor
-- Dual-Tone Sophisticated Interiors ( Black & Beige)
-- Speedometer with Tachometer
-- Low-Fuel Warning Lamp
-- Multi-Information Display
SAFETY & SECURITY
-- Speed-Sensitive Auto Door Locking
-- Rear Defogger
-- Engine Immobilizers
-- Front Seat Belt Reminder
-- 6 Airbags (Front, Side and Curtain)
-- High-Speed Warning Alert
-- ABS with EBD
-- 3-Point seat belts for all Seats
-- Seat Belt Reminder Lamp & Buzzer (all occupants)
-- Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
-- Hill Hold Assist
-- ABS with EBD
-- Reverse Parking Sensors
-- ISOFix Child Seat Anchorages
-- Front Seat Belt with Pre-Tensioner & Force Limiter
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE
-- Manual AC with Heater
-- All Power Windows
-- Electromagnetic trunk opening
-- Adjustable Front Seat Headrests
-- Remote Keyless Entry System
-- Central Locking
-- Power & Tilt Steering
ENGINE
The Maruti Dzire LXi MT features a new 1.2L, 3-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine that produces 82PS and 112Nm, mated to a 5-speed MT gearbox. It offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 24.79 km per litre of petrol.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv