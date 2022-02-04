Skoda offering Rs 15,000 discount on Kushaq due to chip shortage, deletes this feature

Skoda is now offering a Rs 15,000 cash discount on Kushaq. The automaker had to make the decision because the company had decided to remove the auto-fold mirrors from Kushaq variants. The discount will be available for the customers who have paid for the 2022 Skoda Kushaq.

The removal of the auto-fold mirror results from the shortage of chips in the international market. The update was shared by Zac Hollis, Director, Sales, Service & Marketing at ŠKODA India, through his Twitter account.

He also said that the auto-fold function would be upgraded in the vehicles once the semiconductors are available. In addition, the customers would have to pay extra to get it installed. Hence, the explanation for the Rs 15,000 cash discounts.

Skoda has also updated Kushaq's brochure. Earlier, the feature was available only on the high-end trims. However, now it will be available on all the variants once the issue is resolved.

Along with Skoda, Volkswagen has also removed the auto-fold feature from Taigun for the same reason. However, there are no updates about the prices or other things.

Skoda Kushaq is currently priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 18.19 lakh. The car is offered in three variants, i.e. Active, Ambition and Style.

