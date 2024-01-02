Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 24 Per Cent YoY Increase In Sales In Dec 2023

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, has revealed that it sold close to 80,000 two-wheelers in the month of December 2023. The company closed Dec’23 with total sales of 79,483 units, recording 24% year-on-year growth. Within the domestic market, the company sold 69,025 units, while it exported 10,458 units internationally during the same month.

Reflecting on this sales accomplishment, Mr. Devashish Handa, EVP Sales, Marketing & After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “With the conclusion of 2023, we reflect on a journey marked by resilience and commitment. The consistent growth trajectory during the year is a testament to SMIPL’s promise in delivering quality products and customer service. We look forward to serving our customers with enhanced experience.”

In December 2023, Suzuki Motorcycle organized the second leg of its flagship event, Suzuki Matsuri in Bangalore which saw participation from more than 3,000 motorcycling enthusiasts. The company also announced free service support for flood-hit customers in Chennai.

Talking of Suzuki’s Indian line-up, it comprises Avenis, Access 125, Burgman Street, Burgman Street EX, V-Strom SX, Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250, Katana, and Hayabusa.

The Japanese brand is expected to launch a host of new products in the Indian market. It is highly likely to introduce the electrified version of its flagship scooter - Suzuki Burgman. Alongside, the brand is also expected to introduce its new liter-class and 800cc range of motorcycles in India, which includes - V-Strom 1050, V-Strom 800 DE, GSX-S1000, and GSX-8S.