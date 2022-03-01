Upcoming Maruti Suzuki cars to launch in 2022: Vitara Brezza, Alto and more

Maruti Suzuki, the largest car manufacturer in India has already launched a bunch of new models in 2022, including the facelift, Baleno. Along with these launches, there are still many new cars awaiting launch. We have compiled a list of the five most anticipated Maruti Suzuki models that will launch in India in 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG

Maruti Suzuki India has recently launched the much anticipated New Baleno in India at Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Baleno is the most advanced Maruti product yet with multiple segment-first features along with design updates. In the coming months, a CNG powertrain might be added to the updated hatchback. The updated hatchback comes with only one powertrain option - a 1.2L NA petrol motor. The upcoming Swift CNG will also feature a CNG powertrain based on the same technology.

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG

Swift, one of the most popular cars in the Indian market, is set to gain a CNG powertrain option soon. This CNG version will be powered by the same 1.2L NA petrol engine as the regular version, with a CNG kit included as standard. We expect Maruti Swift CNG to be launched soon.

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Alto next-gen is also in development, and test mules have been spotted on Indian roads many times. The vehicle will be based on the Heartect platform and should grow a little in size. It is expected that the next-generation Alto will have the same 799cc engine and it will launch at the end of this year.

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Brezza

New design features are evident in the interior and exterior of the next-generation Brezza, which has been spotted undisguised. There are also additional safety and comfort features expected to be offered. Power is expected to come from a 1.5L petrol engine, but a mild-hybrid system should offer more power.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz CNG

During the second half of 2022, Maruti Suzuki is likely to introduce a CNG version of the Ciaz in the Indian market. Ciaz CNG will be equipped with the same 1.5L engine as the petrol model but with a CNG kit.

