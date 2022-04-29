Tata Avinya EV concept unveiled, gets 500km range

After the unveiling of the Tata Curvv concept EV, the Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) unveiled the AVINYA concept EV. The new electric vehicle seems to be a step ahead in terms of design compared to the Curvv EV; As per the EV manufacturer, the new concept is a "giant stride towards the next generation of electric vehicles" and is expected to hit the market by 2025. It is to be noted that the new name of the car, 'AVINYA', is derived from the Sanskrit language.

As per TPEM, the AVINYA is based on a completely new GEN 3 architecture. The new design of the car draws inspiration from the catamaran. As per the company, the car is a mixture of a premium hatchback, an MPV and an SUV, better explained by the car's design.

Taking a look at the car's exteriors, it features a horizontal long LED DRL on the front and the back end reminiscent of the design on the Tata Curvv. Moreover, the new AVINYA concept will feature butterfly doors for an enhanced spacious cabin.

Also read: WATCH: Ola S1 Pro owner explains why he set his Electric scooter on fire

In addition, the car will be loaded with modern tech in the cabin. It will have a minimalist cabin that allows light inside for the view of the open sky, with a functional console inspired steering wheel complemented by voice-activated features. The company also assures that the car's interiors will completely be built with sustainable materials.

As per the TPEM's claims, AVINYA is "a machine that is engineered to be smart, spacious, sustainable yet techy". The new Pure EV Gen 3 architecture will offer the consumers connectivity, advanced driver assistance systems and enhanced performance and efficiency.

The new GEN 3 platform is built using lightweight materials and a structure for an EV only powertrain that helps minimise the overall mass. Moreover, the Avinya concept EV will offer a minimum 500 km range in under 30 minutes.