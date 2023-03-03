topStoriesenglish2579455
Tata Motors Reaches New Milestone, Crosses 50 Lakh Passenger Vehicle Production Mark

The company noted that it was able to stride ahead from 40 lakh cars to 50 lakh units within three years, despite COVID-19 and the semiconductor shortage crisis that plagued the global automotive industry. 

On Friday, Tata Motors announced that it has reached the production milestone of 50 lakh total passenger vehicles. In 2004 and 2010, the automaker reached the milestone of 10 lakh units produced. In 2015, it reached 30 lakh units, and in 2020, 40 lakh units.

"This journey, from each million to the next, has been one replete with its fair share of ups and downs," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.

The company noted that it was able to stride ahead from 40 lakh cars to 50 lakh units within three years, despite COVID-19 and the semiconductor shortage crisis that plagued the global automotive industry. 

To celebrate the 5-million production milestone, Tata Motors will roll out a celebratory campaign for customers and employees across the country. The company said it will have month-long celebrations across its manufacturing locations and regional offices.

