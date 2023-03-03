Ashneer Grover Drives Ferrari 296, Calls It 'Heavy On Pocket' Compared To His Porsche

Former BharatPe founder and Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover is known for his affection for cars. In fact, the businessman never backs away from talking about cars. Furthermore, he owns multiple luxury cars and can be seen driving them around on multiple occasions. Recently, Grover shared a video of him driving a Ferrari 296 GTB and his experience driving the car via his Instagram handle. Sharing the video, he also compared the Italian sports car with the German car Porsche. He mentioned the difference he felt in driving these cars.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ashneer Grover wrote, "Ferrari 296! Feels so much lighter than the Porsche – and yet so much heavier on the pocket than it." The video seems to have been recorded at the Buddh International Circuit, where Ferrari conducted an event for consumers to take the experience of the car.

The comparison made by Grover between the Ferrari and Porsche arises from his ownership of a Porsche Cayman. Comparing the two sports cars, he said that the Ferrari 296 GTB was much lighter to drive compared to the Porsche Cayman. He also mentioned the difference in the price of these cars. It is to be noted that the price difference between these cars is evident as Ferrari 296 GTB costs over Rs 5.4 crore in India, whereas the Porsche Cayman comes at around Rs 1.2 crore.

The heritage of the Italian manufacturer justifies the lofty price tag of the Ferrari 296 GTB, along with its capabilities as a sports car. The 296 GTB is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine that churns out 654 PS of power. Since the car comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the V6 is assisted by an electric motor to produce 830 PS of power and 740 Nm of peak torque. The power produced is transferred to the wheels using an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The engine's power, combined with the car's sharp design, makes it capable of going from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds with a top speed of over 330 kmph.

Besides Porsche Cayman, Ashneer Grover owns multiple luxury cars like Mercedes Benz GLS 350, Mercedes-Maybach S650, and Audi A6. The high-end cars accompany a humble Hyundai Verna in his garage.