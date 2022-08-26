Tata Motor keeps updating its model line-up under its ‘Forever New’ ideology, and the company does this by either introducing a new limited edition of its models or new variants with increased features. Well, this time around, it seems like the Safari and Harrier will receive some major changes as a part of the update. The company has released a new teaser on YouTube, captioned “Jet. Set. Slay. - Experience Grandeur.” In the year 2018, Tata Motors released a teaser for the Harrier, which was also captained as Grandeur, and therefore, it is safe to assume that the company is cooking something tasty for the Harrier and Safari.

Also, both of the models were recently seen on roads multiple times, donning heavy camo. All of this chronologize to - the arrival of the 2022 Tata Harrier and Safari. The SUVs could also see the introduction of a turbo-petrol motor under the hood, as they are currently on sale with a 2.0L oil burner. While the competition offers the option of a petrol power plant, the Safari and Harrier fail to do so. Consequently, they also miss out on some numbers on the sales tally.

As per recent reports, the updated models will also get a longer feature list, comprising a 360-degree parking camera, ADAS tech, larger infotainment screen, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats and more. Currently, the Harrier and Safari come with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, which comes paired with a Harman sound system.

Also read - Modified Volkswagen Virtus with 18-inch rims is beholding - Watch here

Talking of powertrain, the 2.0L Fiat-sourced oil burner on the Safari and Harrier can push out a peak power output of 172 PS and 350 Nm of max torque. There are transmission choices on offer - 6-speed manual gearbox and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The latter comes from Hyundai. Prices of the updated models are likely to be higher than the current sticker prices. However, the introduction of a petrol motor will bring down the starting prices for the Safari and Harrier.